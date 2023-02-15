Tariq Fazal sees Imran politically inept

Tariq recalls Nawaz's tenure

15 February,2023 05:49 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry lambasted on Wednesday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying the latter was politically inept.

Expressing his thoughts, Mr Chaudhry said, "The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is a constitutional institution and holding transparent elections is the responsibility of the electoral watchdog." He added the ECP was leaving no stone unturned to complete its job with responsibility.

Mr Chaudhry slammed the PTI, declaring, "There is nothing wrong with the ECP when any of the decisions favoured the PTI."

Admitting the county was facing crisis, Mr Chaudhry recounted the tenure of party supremo Nawaz Sharif. He believed it was due to the PTI the international lenders were showing reluctance to negotiate with the country.



