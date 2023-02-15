Session of ECP ends in vain, asked court for direction

Pakistan

Session of ECP ends in vain, asked court for direction

15 February,2023

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The session of the Election Commission of Pakistan had ended without any result and a consensus had reached to ask the court for direction.

Sources said the ECP said it was not its authority to give the date of the election and a consultative meeting of the electoral body ended without any result.

A formal paper would be issued on the matter. In recent days, election date has become the talk of the town with uncertainty prevailing over the political situation.

