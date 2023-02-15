China temporarily closes down consular section of embassy in Pakistan

The section has been closed due to 'technical issues'

15 February,2023 09:56 am

ISLAMBAD (Web Desk) – China has temporarily shut down the consular section of its embassy in Pakistan owing to technical issues.

The embassy has not shared any information about what kind of technical issues being faced by it and stayed away from announcing a timeline for reopening of the section.

"Consular Section of the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad will be temporarily closed from February 13, 2023 until further notice, due to technical issues," it announced on its website.

Last week, the Chinese government has asked its citizens to exercise cautious during their stay in Pakistan citing security situation. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs' consular department on Saturday warned their citizens thatthey might be at risk of high levels of security in the South Asian country.

The alert from Chinese government comes a day after the Pakistani government vowed to secure all Pakistani citizens and foreign nationals.