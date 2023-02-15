President Alvi summons NA, Senate sessions
Pakistan
National Assembly session will start at 3:30PM and Senate will meet at 4:30PM
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday summoned the separate sessions of National Assembly and Senate to meet today (Wednesday), Dunya News reported.
According to a President House statement issued on Tuesday, the National Assembly session will start at 3:30PM and Senate will meet at 4:30PM at the Parliament House.
The president summoned the sessions of both Houses exercising his powers under Article 54 (1) of the Constitution.