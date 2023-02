PTM's Ali Wazir walks free after bail approved in all cases

PTM’s Ali Wazir walks free after bail approved in all cases

14 February,2023 07:54 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader and Member National Assembly (MNA) Ali Wazir has been released from Karachi jail.

A large number of PTM workers present outside Karachi Central Jail welcomed him on his release.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had ordered his release after bail in cases was approved.

It should be remembered that four cases have been lodged against Mr Wazir in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and three cases have been registered in Karachi.

The PTM leader’s bail was approved in all the cases after which he was released from jail.