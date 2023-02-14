'Collaborative efforts needed to control human trafficking'

14 February,2023 07:37 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Human trafficking, a multi-billion dollar organized crime is a transnational issue that makes young men and women more vulnerable, particularly in the times of economic meltdown and high inflation.

Citizens, especially the youth that is over 60 percent of Pakistan’s total population needs to be sensitized about this serious offence. This was emphasized during a seminar organized at the Department of Sociology, International Islamic University, Islamabad in collaboration with the Pakistan-US Alumni Network.

This awareness raising seminar was attended by over a hundred students, faculty members, and other stakeholders. Dr. Akhlaq Ahmad, Chairperson Department of Sociology while welcoming the attendants highlighted that human trafficking was a serious threat for young people who wish to study or work abroad at any cost as they can be easy targets for the traffickers.

Prof. Dr. Farhan Navid Yousaf, the Director of Centre for Peace and Security Studies at University of the Punjab, Lahore was the main organizer of this seminar. “Human Trafficking stems from the social issues and people at the margins of society such as poor, children, women and young people are disproportionately affected”, he said. Dr. Farhan stressed that people who are given false hope that they might find work, a spouse, or have a better life abroad, notably in Europe and the Middle East, quickly realize that they were deceived by the traffickers.

Director FIA, Humyun Masood Sandhu highlighted the efforts made by Government of Pakistan to get rid of human trafficking. He said that Pakistan has improved its international ranking and is committed to combat the threat of human trafficking by creating a strong coordination infrastructure that would bring traffickers to justice and safeguard victims.

Syed Kausar Abbas, the Executive Director of Sustainable Social Development Organization, a civil society organization emphasized the role of NGOs in raising awareness regarding human trafficking and working in collaboration with government department for the implementation of concerned laws. While Dr. Naseem, Associate of Professor of Law spoke about the laws concerning human trafficking and their implementation in Pakistan.

Prof. Dr. Zafar Iqbal, Dean Social Sciences at International Islamic University, Islamabad talked about media’s role in both promoting and controlling this menace. “If traffickers can use social media to trap people into trafficking, we must use same platform to raise awareness among youth so they may not become victims”, he stressed. Vice President of IIUI, Dr. Ayaz Afsar said the academia should conduct research on the issues related to human trafficking so that Pakistan may design evidence-based intervention to fight against this crime.

Mr. Paul Giblin, the Public Diplomacy Officer at the US Embassy, Islamabad spoke about the efforts of the US government to strengthen anti-trafficking interventions in Pakistan. “We are supporting awareness raising initiatives and strengthening the cooperation with Pakistani government and law enforcement agencies. We are also sensitizing government officials from Pakistan through exchange programs in the US”, he said. Mr. Giblin believes that collaborative efforts are required to control human trafficking.