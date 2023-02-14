IHC to hear Imran on prohibited funding case via video link on Wednesday

14 February,2023 07:38 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday fixed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s plea for appearing before the court via video link in the prohibited funding case for hearing on Wednesday.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jehangiri will hear the plea. The IHC registrar had objected that Mr Khan failed to verify biometrically.

Earlier, the PTI chief had challenged the banking court’s order of Jan 31 which rejected Mr Khan’s plea for appearing before the court via video link.

