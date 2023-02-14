FM Bilawal inaugurates Digital Power of Attorney

Digital Power of Attorney to bring transparency: FM Bilawal

14 February,2023 07:17 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday inaugurated the global launch of the Digital Power of Attorney (DPA).



Addressing the launch ceremony of the DPA, he said he was excited to inaugurate the system as it would facilitate the people to a greater extent. "It would bring transparency to the system which addresses issues of overseas Pakistanis", he added. On the other hand, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) chairman Muhammad Tariq Malik said the horizon of the DPA would be expanded to 197 countries. “We have also trained the staff at Pakistani embassies to use the new system”, he added.

