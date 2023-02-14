PPP decides against contesting by-polls

PPP decides against contesting by-polls

14 February,2023 06:35 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party decided on Tuesday that it would not participate in the upcoming by-elections.

The decision was taken in the video-link session of the party’s parliamentary board in which Yousaf Raza Gillani, Nayyir Bukhari,

Raja Parvez Ashraf, Faryal Talpur and Makhdum Ahmed Mahmood participated. The PPP’s leadership would formally announce its decision in the coming days.

Bilawal Bhutto presided over the video-link meeting with various PPP’s stalwarts participating in the session.

