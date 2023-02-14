Imran Khan seeks judiciary's help to return to power, claims Maryam

She says Imran Khan is exploiting youth for his political gains

14 February,2023 03:52 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday flayed PTI Chairman Imran, claiming he had pinned hopes at the judiciary to get into power again after the establishment left him in the lurch.

Addressing a gathering of PML-N’s youth leaders, she also boasted about the schemes launched by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and current premier Shehbaz Sharif for the country’s youth, adding that they launched laptop schemes, loan initiatives and scholarships.

“But Imran Khan is inciting people for the Jail Bharo movement,” he slammed while questioning if anyone had launched campaigns for “college Bharo and universities bharo” to promote education. He [Imran Khan] is exploiting youth for the political gains but his children are receiving education in foreign universities,” she quipped.

She said the PTI lacked economic planning as their sole agenda was to promote violence, adding that it had never launched any mega project in the country. She said the PTI’s social media team run slanderous campaigns against the political opponents.

The projects started by Nawaz Sharif created employment in the country, she highlighted and called for introducing the India-like IT revolution in the country to make the youth independent.

Lashing out the PTI chief for his “self-made” conspiracy about US involvement in toppling of his government, Maryam said Mr Khan had a taken a U-turn on it as he hired lobbying firms to mend ties with Washington. “You should tell nation that you have apologised to the US,” she said while blaming the PTI chief for damaging ties with the international community.

She also shared her two cents on his ongoing rhetoric against former Chief of Army Staff retired Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, saying the PTI chief had offered the lifetime extension to same army chief. She said Mr Khan was targeting the retired Gen Bajwa after his US conspiracy allegations started losing ground.

Commenting on his remark that Mr Bajwa was a “super king”, she said: “Then you were his employee”.