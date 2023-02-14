LHC disposes of petition after Sheikh Rashid's Lal Haveli office desealed

Mr Ahmed’s sister Abida Shamim had filed the case against Evacuee Trust Property Board

14 February,2023 03:17 pm

RAWALPIDI (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court’s (LHC) Rawalpindi bench on Tuesday disposed of a petition against the sealing of the office of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

The petition, which was filed by Mr Ahmed’s sister Abida Shamim, was wrapped up by Justice Waqas Rauf Mirza after the Evacuee Trust Property Board desealed the office.

Ms Shamim approached the LHC through her counsel Sardar Abdul Razaq after the department kept the office sealed despite an order from a court. The petition termed the move illegal, adding that the action was based on mala fide intention.

The lawyer said a deputy administrator desealed the office in an overnight move after a petition was filed in the high court.