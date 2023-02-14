World response at Geneva moot evidence of Pakistan's successful foreign policy, says Bilawal

He says govt arduously working for the betterment of relations with all international partners

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Tuesday the success of the Pakistan’s foreign policy was evident by the recently held Resilient Pakistan Conference in Geneva where various countries assured support to Pakistan after devastating floods.

Last month, the multilateral and bilateral donors pledged over $10 billion in aid to Pakistan in order to support the South Asian country to overcome the devastation caused due to the floods.

Addressing the 42nd Specialized Diplomatic Course for the officers of Foreign Service of Pakistan at Foreign Service Academy in Islamabad, he said the foreign policy had been guided by national interests, pragmatism, constructive engagement and amicably managing divergences and maximizing commonalities of interests.

The foreign minister said the government was arduously working for the betterment of relations with all international partners, state broadcaster reported.

Referring to the changes taking place at the international level, Bilawal Bhutto said this necessitates a foreign service equipped more with the skills and capacities to comprehend and adapt to the current day geo political and geo economic realities.

He said it was imperative to adopt new tools and technologies which could act as a force multiplier for shaping and disseminating narratives, identifying opportunities for economic linkages and markets for exports as well as improving services for Pakistanis residing abroad.

He said Pakistani diplomats were expected to be skilled navigators of electronic, print and social media in order to protect, promote and sustain national narratives. He said the diplomats had a great responsibility to enhance Pakistan's strategic space in the international arena.

The foreign minister was confident that the Foreign Service Academy will continue to produce outstanding diplomats who will uphold the tradition of excellence in representing Pakistan on the global stage.