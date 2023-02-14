PM Shehbaz to chair federal cabinet meeting today

The cabinet will discuss a five-point agenda during the meeting.

14 February,2023 06:07 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the federal cabinet meeting to be held today (Tuesday) in Islamabad to discuss economic and political situation in the country, Dunya News reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the federal cabinet meeting to be held at the Prime Minister’s office. The cabinet will discuss a five-point agenda during the meeting.

Sources said that the meeting would take up a five-point agenda including deliberation on political and economic matters, approval of the Economic Coordination Committee’s (ECC) proposal to increase gas prices, review of the steps taken to meet the conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), analysis of a report outlining recent power breakdown in the country, and overview recommendations on legislation on Toshakhana.

On the other hand, the meeting will decide the increase in the price of 100mg injection for treating Covid-19 and approve the decisions taken by cabinet committee on legislation during its February 9 meeting.

