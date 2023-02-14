Bilawal reiterates Pakistan's full support to relief effort in Turkiye

Bilawal said that Pakistan stands by the brotherly people of Turkiye during these difficult times.

14 February,2023 05:51 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday Visited the Turkish Embassy in Islamabad along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to express condolences over the loss of life and property in the devastating earthquake in Turkiye.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Bilawal Bhutto said that Pakistan stands by the brotherly people of Turkiye during these difficult times. He also reiterated Pakistan’s full support to the relief efforts in Turkiye.

