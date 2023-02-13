Constitution suffered during Imran's tenure, says Bilawal

Bilawal says PPP's doors are open for talks

13 February,2023 07:12 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday castigated the deposed premier Imran Khan saying that he damaged the spirit of the constitution just for his political gains and to crush opponents.



Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, the PPP supremo said that the country witnessed worst ever “political victimisation” in PTI’s government, and tried hard to derail the country through shady tactics, adding that their doors are open for talks to pull Pakistan out of the existing quagmire and PPP will also a form a committee over political contacts.

The foreign minister said the PPP committee would approach all political parties for devising rules of the game to contest polls and smooth functioning of the country. Political parties should come on one page to overcome crises being confronted in the country, he added.

Bilawal said the stubborn attitude of Imran Khan and his noncooperation was damaging the interests of the masses, adding that for the smooth running of the country, rules of the games must be devised and all stake holders must agree on it for smooth functioning of the country.



While Sindh Minister for Local Bodies Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the people will remembeImran as successful cricketer and failed politician.

He said that Imran Khan accused Asif Zardari of planning to assassinate him, adding that he wanted to tell Imran Khan that the daughters are not kept hidden in the state of Madina.

Shah said that Mr Khan is the only prime minister who has been sent packing constitutionally. Regarding agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he said that the inflation will increase after the agreement but the future holds ease for the people.

“We have never backed down from the election,” he said and added the consultation of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) regarding the election is underway.