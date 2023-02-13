Found no evidence in Kenya, JIT tells Supreme Court in Arshad Sharif murder case

13 February,2023 03:48 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif told the Supreme Court of Pakistan that no valid evidence was found during Kenya visit and also cited lack of cooperation from authorities of the East African countries.

A five-member bench, headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial comprising Justice Ijazul Ehsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar heard the suo motu notice.

In October last, the senior journalist was shot dead by the Kenyan police in what they claimed a “mistaken identity” case while he was returning to Nairobi from Kenya’s Magadi Town. The Kenyan police claimed that they opened fire after the vehicle breached a blockade. Following the murder, the top court took suo motu notice and ordered an inquiry in the murder case.

During today’s hearing, JIT head Awais Ahmed submitted the second progress report on the probe into the killing of the senior journalist. When Justice Naqvi inquired if the JIF found something in the case during Kenya visit.

Mr Ahmed said the team found no solid evidence in Kenya, adding that the authorities of the foreign country did not provide access to the JIT to the evidence in the case. To which, Justice Naqbi said discussion regarding evidence will be made during the trial, saying the court this time wanted to know what material they had collected in Kenya.

In reply to a question by Justice Ijazul Ahsan, the JTI head the mobile phone and ipad of Mr Sharif were in custody of the Kenay’s IT department, adding that other belongings had been received.

The additional attorney general, who also attended the hearing, said people who had registered cases against Mr Sharif were also be interrogated, adding that it would be premature to name someone as perpetrator in it.

In reaction, Justice Naqvi reprimanded the additional attorney general, saying what he had hold was first part of the investigation and it was still incomplete. “Don’t play with court,” the judge rebuked the government lawyer.

At one point, CJP Bandial remarked the investigation in Pakistan was marred by multiple mistake. He also expressed resentment over leaking of the fact-finding report in the case. “Find the person who is behind leaking the unverified report,” he remarked.

When Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked if statements of two suspects Khurram and Waqar – the two Pakistanis who had hosted Arshad Sharif in Kenya – had been recorded, the additional attorney general said the Kenyan authorities only arranged a meeting with director public prosecutor. He said Kenya officials had assured full cooperation in the investigation but did not allow the JIT members to visit the crime scene. “Diplomatic pressure is also being put on Kenya,” he said.

When Justice Ahsan said the platform of the United Nations could be used to push Kenya for cooperation in the investigation, the additional attorney general said Kenya was a friendly state and “we don’t want to take step that would damage the bilateral relations”.

CJP Bandial said Kenya is an independent state and a respectful ways should be adopted to talk with the foreign country.

Later, the top court adjourn the case for one month and sought a progress report from the JIT in two weeks.