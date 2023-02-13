Islamabad court rejects plea seeking Imran's arrest warrant in judge threatening case

Pakistan Pakistan Islamabad court rejects plea seeking Imran's arrest warrant in judge threatening case

District and sessions court accepts PTI chief's exemption plea and adjourns case till March 9

13 February,2023 12:57 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A district and sessions court in the federal capital turned down a petition made by the prosecutor seeking issuance of arrest warrant for PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the woman judge threatening case.

During the hearing, the PTI chief filed a petition seeking exemption from appearance on medical grounds through his counsel Naeem Panjohtha. His lawyer said doctors had not allowed Mr Khan for travel as he is recovering from his bullet wounds.

Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi opposed the exemption plea, saying the PTI chief had submitted the medical reports of his own hospital that treats cancer related diseases. He said there was just swelling on Imran Khan’s leg, adding that he could come outside the court to mark his attendance. He pleaded the court to suspend Imran Khan’s bail and issue his arrest warrant.

However, the court rejected his plea and adjourned the case till March 9.

In August last, the PTI chairman slammed the police as well as the judiciary over alleged custodial torture on Shahbaz Gill and announced that his party would take legal action against Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the DIG and additional sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry.

Following his remarks, Mr Khan was booked under various sections of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). Later, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) removed the terrorism charges against him in the case. It also accepted his apology in the contempt of court case.