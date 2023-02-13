Zia Mohyeddin cast a spell with magical voice

Pakistan Pakistan Zia Mohyeddin cast a spell with magical voice

A devoted audience waited for hours to listen to readings by the 'master narrator'

13 February,2023 01:43 pm

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Zia Mohyeddin, the master narrator and literary icon who mesmerised the world for several decades, has knocked the literature lovers and a large fanbase sideways with his death on Monday.

The death of a perfectionist in his own way coincided with the birth anniversary of prolific writer and poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz who is also known as the people’s poet for raising voice for social justice.

Mohyeddin, 91, breathed his last at the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Karachi where he will be laid to rest.

Born in Faisalabad on June 20, 1931, Mohyeddin spent his early life in the Punjab capital Lahore and got training at London’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Art from 1953 to 1956 before making his West End debut in ‘A Passage to India’ at the Comedy Theatre in 1960. The great thespian, who was also a British national, made his film debut with his role in ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ in 1962. He hosted a blockbuster show named after him, the Zia Mohyeddin Show, from 1969 to 1973.

The recipient of Hilal-i-Imtiaz and Sitara-i-Imtiaz authored three books - A Carrot is a Carrot, Theatrics and The God of My Idolatry Memories and Reflections – besides setting up an art academy in Karachi to trained people in various fields.

Besides all this, he ruled the hearts with his arresting voice for more than three decades as his annual readings from Urdu literature were an established tradition on Lahore’s literary calendar. It was his magical voice that a devoted audience waited for him for hours ahead of the start of the reading sessions. The master of re-enacting Shakespeare had the skills to take the audience on a rare journey with his resonant voice that drew crowds to his renditions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, political figures and people from all walks of lives paid tribute to Zia Mohyeddin.

Mr Sharif expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of legendary Zia Mohyeddin and prayed for the departed soul. He said Mohyeddin's unique style earned fame all over the world including Pakistan. “Zia Mohyeddin introduced a new dimension to television hosting in Pakistan and that he earned a good name for the country by acting at international level,” he added.

Here's how other people paid tribute to the veteran;

— Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (@MoIB_Official) February 13, 2023

— Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) February 13, 2023

— Marwah Khan (@TheMarwahKhan) February 13, 2023

— Raza Ahmad Rumi (@Razarumi) February 13, 2023

— Raza Zaidi (@Razaazaidi) February 13, 2023

— Mohammad Sarwar (@ChMSarwar) February 13, 2023