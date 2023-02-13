Contempt plea against Punjab governor, ECP filed in LHC

It is necessary to hold polls within 90 days of assembly's dissolution: plea

13 February,2023 12:25 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A contempt of court plea has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for not announcing date of elections in the province.

The plea states that the court had ordered to announce the schedule for polls by Sunday; however, the electoral watchdog as well as the governor failed to comply with the court order. The plaintiff argues that it is necessary to hold polls within 90 days of the assembly’s dissolution as per the constitution and that a constitutional crisis could emerge if date for Punjab polls was not announced.

The LHC on Friday had ordered the electoral watchdog to hold elections in the province in 90 days. The LHC Justice, Jawad Hassan pronounced the reserved verdict on plea filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking orders for the Punjab governor to immediately announce a date for an election in the province.

The court also instructed the ECP to promptly declare the date for the election of the provincial assembly with the notification that specifies the reasons behind the decision after consulting with the governor of Punjab, who is the province’s constitutional head.

The Punjab assembly was dissolved on January 14, 48 hours after Chief Minister Parvez Elahi advised Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman to dissolve provincial assembly.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that the dissolution of Punjab Assembly was an important responsibility and he did not want this to be done in haste.