Imran destroyed country's peace, economy, says Muqam

Amir says Nawaz Sharif lived in the people’s hearts

12 February,2023 08:34 pm

SWAT (Dunya News) - Adviser to the Prime Minister Engr Amir Muqam on Sunday taking a jibe at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said that he destroyed peace and economy of the country through his flawed policies and rampage of corruption during his four years rule in centre.



Addressing a party workers’ convention in Swat, Amir Muqam said that Nawaz Sharif government had eliminated terrorism and established peace in the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides resettling millions of IDPs of Malakand division including Swat in their native areas with dignity.



He said all the mega development projects including electricity, gas and roads infrastructure launched by the Nawaz Sharif government for the people of Swat were closed by the former PTI government to deprive people from development and said that Imran Khan and PTI’s former lawmakers including former CM Mahmood Khan would face people wrath in the election.



The PML-N stalwart went on to say that these pending projects would be completed by the Muslim League Nawaz government ffor benefits of the people of Swat.



He said that the people of Swat knew that Kalam-Bahrain road, Swat Express way and other mega projects for Swat were approved during the government of Nawaz and PTI can’t deceive the masses by merely fixing its sign boards, adding that former PTI government has failed to start any mega development project in KP in the last five years and deplored for changing the name of Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital in Swat.



Muqam said that the hospital would be renamed as Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital Swat. “Nawaz Sharif lived in the people’s hearts and through such negative tactics, PTI could not remove his name from the hearts and minds of the masses”, he added.



He said that Imran Khan would be held accountable for his corrupt practices referring to Tosha Khana and PTI foreign funding cases. The PM aide claimed that Imran Khan had tarnished the country’s image after stealing a watch from Tosha Khana. Amir Muqam said majority of PTI former lawmakers, advisers and ministers have accumulated billions of rupees beyond known sources of income while billion trees project was taken over by the NAB that exposed Imran Khan’s anti-corruption slogans.



The adviser said that all actors that ousted Nawaz Sharif and brought Imran into power were exposed before the masses. Even, our political opponents have admitted that great injustice was made with Nawaz Sharif and his ouster had pushed the country’s back for many years, he expressed.