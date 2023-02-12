PIA's another flight reaches Turkiye with 5-ton relief assistance

12 February,2023 08:20 pm

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Sunday transported another consignment of five tons of relief assistance to Turkiye in line with Pakistan’s sincere efforts to help the people and government of the brotherly country facing widespread destruction caused by a 7.8-magnitude earthquake.

“The national flag carrier has so far transported around 72 tons of relief assistance besides airlifting a 51-member rescue team,” PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan said in a press statement here.

Elaborating, he said, the PIA collectively operated six scheduled and two special chartered flights to Adana and Istanbul cities of Turkiye and Damascus, the capital city of Syria.

“The relief flights are being operated by Boeing-777 aircraft from Lahore and Islamabad,” he said, adding the PIA was actively participating in the relief activities on behalf of the government of Pakistan.

The spokesman said the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had delivered a large number of tents and blankets to the earthquake-affected areas of Turkiye and Syria.

He said the PIA management has assured to provide all possible help and operational assistance to Turkish Airlines and the authorities concerned during the testing times.

He said the national flag carrier was also extending complete assistance to Pakistan’s embassy in Turkiye, including bringing its nationals back to the homeland from the quake-affected areas.