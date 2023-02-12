Folk singer Bashir Baloch passes away in Quetta

Bashir Baloch was suffering from kidney disease.

12 February,2023 01:56 pm

QUETTA (Dunya News) – The Presidential award winning folk singer Bashir Baloch passed away in Quetta on Sunday, family said.

According to Muhammad Raza, the son of the late singer, Bashir Baloch was suffering from kidney disease.

The renowned folk singer will buried in the Akhund Baba graveyard near Killi Deba area of Quetta today.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed his sorrow over the death of folk singer, saying Bashir Baloch achieved a prominent position in Balochi singing with his hard work and dedication.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also expressed his sorrow over the death of the well-known Balochi singer while praying for the deceased.