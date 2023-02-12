Soldier martyred, 14 wounded in N Waziristan attack:ISPR

Pakistan Pakistan Soldier martyred, 14 wounded in N Waziristan attack:ISPR

The area was cordoned off after the explosion

12 February,2023 01:52 pm

NORTH WAZIRISTAN (Web Desk) – One soldier was martyred and 14 others including civilians were injured in an attack on the security forces in Mir Ali sub-division of the North Waziristan.

According to a local official, a convoy of security forces and employees of the Marri Petroleum Company were travelling from North Waziristan to Bannu when a rickshaw struck the forces’ vehicle in the Khajori area. The said rickshaw was on the roadside among the parked vehicles and it suddenly appeared to strike the vehicle of the security forces.

The military’s media wing didn't issue any official statement initially. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), however, confirmed on Sunday that one soldier was martyred and 14 other people were injured in the attack.

The area was cordoned off after the explosion and the injured persons were moved to the Bannu’s Combined Military Hospital.

