Pakistan sends another relief consignment to Turkiye

The consignment contains 4.7 ton load including 1446 winter blankets and tents.

12 February,2023 01:26 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - In continuation of relief assistance for earthquake affected areas of Turkiye, the National Disaster Management Authority sent off one more relief consignment via a PIA flight today.

On Saturday, the NDMA dispatched 16 National Logistics Cell (NLC) containers carrying relief goods to quake-hit Turkiye and Syria.

The NDMA spokesperson informed that the relief items were sent on the instructions of the Prime Minister from Lahore. The relief goods included tents and blankets as they were the most-sought after items owing to the winter season.

Federal Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, Federal Education Minister Rana Tanveer and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Ata Tarar sent the relief consignment.