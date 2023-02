Karachi: Child dies after accidently falling into water tank

8-year old Arshad’s body shifted to hospital for due process, police

12 February,2023 04:56 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A child has died after falling into water tank of house in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi.

The 8-year-old deceased child has been identified as Arshad, police said. It further added that the child accidentally fell into the tank and died.

However, the child's body was shifted to the cold storage after due process.