Preparations afoot to arrest flour mills owners in Punjab

11 February,2023 11:22 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Preparations have been started to arrest the owners of flour mills in Punjab after Secretary Food on Saturday ordered Deputy Commissioners of province’s 36 districts to impose Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Ordinance starting from Rawalpindi.

On the direction of Secretary Food, District Food Controllers have issued notices to take action against the leadership of Flour Mills Association. District Food Controller Rawalpindi has also sent an application to the Deputy Commissioner for legal action against seven Flour Mills Association officials.

In the application, action has been requested against Khawaja Imran, Tariq Sethi, Samad Qureshi, Qayyum Sethi, Riyazullah Khan.

District Food Controller Rawalpindi said that the flour mill owners announced the strike in the press conference of the association and also provoked others.

The DFC also wrote in the letter that since the strike announcement was an attempt to create artificial shortage of flour in the market, action should be taken against Flour Mills Association officials under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Ordinance, 1960.