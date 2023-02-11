PIA flight brings back 15 stranded Pakistani students from Turkiye

PIA flight carrying Pakistani students landed at the Lahore Airport in the wee hours of Saturday.

11 February,2023 06:02 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A special Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight landed at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in the wee hours of Saturday, bringing back Pakistani students from Turkiye.

At least 15 Pakistani students, who were stranded in different cities of the Turkiye after the earthquake, have been repatriated on the special directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Turkiye has made arrangements for the repatriation of the stranded Pakistani students.

