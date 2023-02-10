PM's committee recommends slashing number of consulates

10 February,2023 11:28 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The austerity committee constituted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday recommended slashing the number of Pakistani consulates abroad amid financial crunch, sources said.

Sources said that the PM wrote to the Ministry of External Affairs to share the plan for the purpose. On the other hand, the committee also recommended slashing the expenditures of the consulates by 15pc that could be achieved by closing the consulates and decreasing the embassies.

As per sources, there are 113 Pakistani consulates and embassies in the world.