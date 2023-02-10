Election Commission ponders over President Alvi's letter

Pakistan Pakistan Election Commission ponders over President Alvi's letter

Election Commission ponders over President Alvi’s letter

10 February,2023 10:33 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja presided over an important session in which the electoral body pondered over the letter sent by President Arif Alvi.

Members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) participated and they discussed the legal domain of the letter and the authority of the governor coupled with the legal responsibilities of the commission.

The session also contemplated the interior ministry statement which stated that the armed forces could not be given the task of providing security in the elections due to the volatile security environment.

The session also discussed the security concerns presented by Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretaries and also police chiefs of both provinces.

