Sindh transport dept rebuts claims of closure of BRT red line project

Secretary says ADB is supervising the project itself

10 February,2023 08:07 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Secretary to Sindh transport department Abdul Haleem Sheikh on Friday said reports claiming the closure of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Red Line project were false.

He said the Asian Development Bank (ADB) was funding the project adding that the bank was supervising the project itself. “Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Trans-Karachi had tendered the resignation after which I was given the interim charge of the project”, he added.

He said the work was going on the bus depot, biogas plant, and route infrastructure. “The utility lines passing through the Red Line project corridor slower the speed of the project”, he added.

