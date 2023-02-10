Petition filed against Imran over his claims of hiring assassins to kill him

Petition states Imran portrayed South Waziristan as terror region

10 February,2023 06:55 pm

PESHAWAR (Web Desk) – A petition was filed against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan with the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Friday over his claims of hiring two South Waziristan-based assassins to kill him.

Earlier, the PTI chief had claimed that two professional killers from South Waziristan were hired to kill him.

The petition, filed by Advocate Sajjad Ahmad Mehsood, stated that Mr Imran’s accusations not only portrayed South Waziristan as a ground for terrorism but also hurt the feelings of the area residents. “Mr Imran did not disclose the sources of his claims and if he fails to do so, he should be proceeded against as per the law”, the petition added.

Mr Mehsood stated that the area residents were already facing many troubles, therefore, such claims by Mr Imran could impede their free movement across the region.

