Funds for elections can be arranged from telethon, says Farrukh Habib

10 February,2023 06:41 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib said on Friday the government needed to announce elections and in case of financial constraints, funds could be managed from the telethon.

Speaking to media in Lahore, he said the Election Commission of Pakistan was behaving like the spokesperson of the incumbent government while saying that the whole nation was looking towards the judicial decision regarding the elections.

The PTI’s stalwart said Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was accepting every demand of the International Monetary Fund while mentioning the current government destroyed every institution and inflation reached the historical highest in 50 years.

