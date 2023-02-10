Marriyum sees no possibility of quitting IMF programme, blames Imran

ABBOTTABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that there is no quitting to the IMF programmes brought by Imran Khan.

While addressing the Abbottabad journalists she said “Imran Khan left the country in a state of chaos, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) resigned itself, called the Parliament imported and yet wants to come to the Parliament again.”

The PML-N leader added that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has deep relations with the Hazara Division as he has gifted them the Hazara Motorway. He also started the “Sehat Card” from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), he wants to see KPK prosper the same as of Punjab.

The information minister said “It is their ultimate priority to refurbish the press clubs and also to provide studio facility to Abbottabad Press Club. They understand the difficulties, journalists have to face, the institutes who did not pay their journalist workers will have their advertisements blocked,” she added.

Ms Aurangzeb also mentioned that the PML-N Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz has started to hold union conventions.