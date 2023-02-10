NA Secretariat rebuffs claims of restoration of PTI lawmakers' membership

No interim relief can be given against speaker’s ruling: NA Secretariat

10 February,2023 06:36 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – In connection with the Lahore High Court (LHC) detailed verdict on the matter of the resignations of 43 lawmakers, the NA secretariat termed on Friday the “propaganda” on restoration of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers’ membership as ‘fake’.

The copy of LHC verdict on the matter of the resignation of 43 PTI lawmakers was received to the NA’s speaker office.

A statement issued by the speaker’s office stated, “In the LHC verdict, the NA speaker’s ruling was intact. The PTI’s propaganda on restoring its lawmakers’ membership turned out to be fake. Merely, in the LHC verdict, the ECP’s notification was suspended.”

“Until the completion of the hearing, the ECP was asked to not hold elections in the concerned constituencies”, stated the NA speaker’s office.

“No interim relief could be given against the speaker’s ruling as it was written in the last paragraph of the LHC verdict that the notification copy of January 22 was not attached with the application,” added the statement.

