Slain Pakistani-American police officer Adeed laid to rest with full honour

10 February,2023 03:56 pm

NEW YORK (APP):The slain Pakistani-American officer of the New York Police Department (NYPD), Adeed Fayaz, was laid to rest Thursday afternoon after an elaborate memorial ceremony and funeral attended by hundreds, including top city officials, friends, family and fellow officers.

The 26-year-old Fayaz, a father of two young children, was off-duty when he was shot and killed last week during an attempted robbery.

His Namaz-i-Janaza held at Makki Masjid in Brooklyn — a borough of New York City — drew a large number of mourners, many in tears.

Pakistan was represented by Consul General Ayesha Ali, who paid tributes to the fallen officer for his dedication to duty.

Pakistani community members were present in full force, including representatives of the prominent political group — the American-Pakistan Public Affairs Committee (APPAC) — Dr Ijaz Ahmad, Asad Chaudhry, Tanveer Chaudhry, Asif Riaz, Naheed Bhatti, Badar Bhatti, Iftikhar Ahmad, and Rizwan Yazdan.

Although officer Fayaz was off-duty, he was granted the solemn ritual of a line-of-duty funeral.

A motorcycle escort cleared the way for the police ambulance. Highways were closed as the procession made its way to the Makki Masjid, where the service took place.

As his casket was brought out of the ambulance, hundreds of police officers stood at attention and saluted on Brooklyn’s Coney Island Avenue which passes through an area called “Little Pakistan.”

The officer’s wife cradled an American flag as his mother cried uncontrollable tears.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell spoke at the funeral service for his heartbroken colleagues.

“We cannot allow anger or grief to eternally paralyze us, darken our hearts, test our resolve or break our will to hold those to account for malice in this city,” Sewell said.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams also spoke at the funeral service. “I know this community, I know how much you believe in public safety, how much you believe in family, how much you believe in faith,” Mayor Eric Adams told those at he funeral.

“This is the moment when we must lean on that faith and ensure that our brother did not lose his life in vain.”

His relatives were so distraught they could barely speak. His father urged an end to gun violence in America and his aunt made a personal plea to Mayor Adams.

“My request to you is to make this city as easy to live as it was a few years back,” she said.

The funeral drew police officers from the Tri-State area and from around the world. Officer Fayaz was remembered as compassionate and dedicated. His ambition was to command the department’s aviation unit.

“The whole Pakistani community is devastated right now,” said NYPD Auxiliary officer Baqir Ahmad. “We lost a true hero. Officer Fayaz was a true hero. He lost his life at a young age and the whole Pakistani community is mourning his loss.”

Fayaz’s accused killer, 38-year-old Randy Jones, was in court on Wednesday. He is now held without bail and charged with murder.

Prosecutors say Jones listed a Honda Odyssey minivan for sale on Facebook Marketplace in a setup to rob Fayaz of $24,000 in cash.

“It is the type of car that lures hard-working people like Officer Fayaz and his brother-in-law,” Assistant District Attorney Leila Rosini said at Jones’ arraignment.

Jones met Fayaz and his brother-in-law in Brooklyn last week. Jones attempted to rob the off-duty officer before shooting him in the head.

The suspect was later arrested from a hotel room.

Also, the New York Islanders, an ice hockey team, paid tribute to Officer Fayaz before Thursday night’s game.

His picture flashed on the screen above the arena and a moment of silence was held for him.