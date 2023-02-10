Fawad stresses political stability to end economic crisis

Says delay in elections would cause Constitutional crisis in country

10 February,2023 10:53 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said ongoing economic crisis was an outcome of the political instability in the country.

Taking to Twitter, the former information minister said Pakistan could not reach a final agreement with the International Monetary Fundy (IMF) to revive the loan programme stalled since September last. He said the foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had slipped under $3 billion.

He said attempts were being made to create a Constitutional crisis in the country by delaying elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the PTI dissolved assemblies last month to put pressured on the coalition government.

He warned that the move of delaying elections would serve blows to the state. Mr Chaudhry also pinned hopes on judiciary as a case regarding polls in Punjab is being heard by the Lahore High Court (LHC).