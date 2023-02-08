FM Bilawal beseeches centre, IMF to help flood victims

Pakistan Pakistan FM Bilawal beseeches centre, IMF to help flood victims

Over 30 million citizens were affected due to flash floods, laments FM

08 February,2023 06:06 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari beseeched on Wednesday the federal government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help flood-stricken people.

"I vowed to the flood victims to build houses," Mr Bhutto-Zardari said at an event in Sindh's provincial capital." This commitment will be fulfilled within three years", he added.

Lamenting that over 30 million citizens were affected due to flash floods. He bemoaned the fact that flash floods had a negative impact on nearly 30 million people.

Fearing for the flood victims' health, Mr Bhutto-Zardari stated that the government was planning to provide resources to help them become self-sufficient.

