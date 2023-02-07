Caretaker CM Punjab sends 52-member rescue team to Turkiye

The team will depart by PIA flight for rescue and relief operation of earthquake victims in Turkiye.

07 February,2023 05:36 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A 52-member rescue team will depart for Turkiye today (Tuesday) on the directives of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi in the midst of horrific earthquake that wreaked havoc there, Dunya News reported.

The team will depart by a PIA flight for the rescue and relief operation of earthquake victims in Turkiye. Director General (DG) Rescue Dr Rizwan Naseer has been named to command the rescue team.

According to sources, the team is consists of search squad, two technical rescue squads and a six-member rope rescue team. A seven-member medical teams will also accompany the rescue team.

