CM Balochistan inaugurates e-complaint cell

Bizenjo inaugurated the e-complaint cell established in the Chief Minister's Secretariat on Monday.

07 February,2023 05:32 am

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo formally inaugurated the e-complaint cell established in the Chief Minister's Secretariat on Monday.

Initially, the department of health, education, municipalities and home department had been included in the e-complaint cell. Any public complaint would be updated on the system of concerned departments as soon as the complaint was received by CM's e-complaint cell on which timely action can be taken.

Along with this, the person registering the complaint will also be able to provide information related to the respective complaint filed, while apart from this, the complaint forms submitted in manual form will be updated on the e-complaint cell, a concerned official said informed.

According to sources other provincial departments will also be included in the e-complaint cell later, including the mobile application.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the Chief Minister's office was a public office and it was our effort to redress the public grievances as soon as possible and solve the problems of the people.

He said that the purpose of setting up the e-complaint cell was to take timely action on public complaints and resolve these complaints immediately and in manual mode, the complaints received by the Chief Minister Secretariat would also be updated in this cell.

He has given a message to the people to register their complaints on the e-complaint cell so that it could be acted upon in a timely manner.

