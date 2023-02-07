PM, former MPAs discuss overall political situation in Punjab

Overall political situation in Punjab came under discussion during the meetings.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Former Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) from Punjab separately held meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister Office on Monday

According to sources, those who met the Prime Minister at his office included former MPAs Khawaja Salman Rafique, Ms. Rabia Naseem Farooqi and Mian Marghoob Ahmad.

