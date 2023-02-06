APNS delegation calls on Punjab interim CM

06 February,2023 06:51 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) president and executive committee members on Monday called on Punjab interim Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi.

The meeting underscored exchange of thoughts on issues faced by the newspaper industry. The interim CM, while assuring the delegation of resolving their issues, directed the information and advertisement department to pay the arrears to the APNS.

On the other hand, Mr Naqvi said the arrangements were underway to ensure the provision of basic facilities to patients in hospitals across Lahore adding the patients would undergo angiography free of cost at selective public hospitals in the provincial capital. “The government will ensure the completion of construction of new emergency block at Jinnah hospital and underpasses at Kalma chowk and Samanabad in time”, he added.