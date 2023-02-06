WWF chairman visits workers' welfare school in Faisalabad

(Web Desk) – The chairman of the Workers Welfare Fund (WWF), Asadullah Faiz, visited the Workers Welfare Higher Secondary School for Boys, Faisalabad on Monday.

The Director of Education, Khalid Ameer and the Principal Tauqeer Abbas Haral welcomed him. The chairman visited the school and also planted a tree on the school’s lawn. The principal also presented honorary shields to the guests.

On a concluding end, Mr Asadullah applauded the principal and the teaching staff for their devotion and hard work. He wrote well wishes in the log book and also heaped praises for the administration.