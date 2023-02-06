LHC rules fuel adjustment charges in electricity bills 'illegal'

Pakistan Pakistan LHC rules fuel adjustment charges in electricity bills 'illegal'

LHC rules fuel adjustment charges in electricity bills ‘illegal’

06 February,2023 06:38 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ruled that adding fuel-adjustment charges to electricity bill was illegal.

Justice Baqir Najfi heard Azhar Siddique’s plea against the practice.

The court, on the other hand, ordered the electric supply companies to provide subsidy to domestic consumers consuming 500 units of electricity per month, while ordering the federal government to generate electricity using alternative means.

