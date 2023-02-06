Pakistani video gamer Atif Butt wins Tekken World Tour 2022

06 February,2023

AMSTERDAM (Web Desk) – Pakistani video gamer Atif Butt won the Tekken World Tour 2022 video game tournament which saw gamers from around the world flocking to Amsterdam after moving up through the regional competitions.

Butt was crowned as the “King of the Iron Fist” after winning the event conducted by the video game producer Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. The event incepted on June 24 with the gamers of 16 regions, including Pakistan as its own region for the first time, competing to reach the final tournament which witnessed nerve-racking contests among 24 top qualifiers. Butt competed against South Korea’s Sang-hyun “Jeondding” Jeon in the finals and won prize money $50,000.

Taking to Twitter, Bandai Namco Esports wrote, “Atif Butt is your Tekken World Tournament 2022 champion”.

On the other hand, Tekken wrote on Twitter, “It’s official – the new King of the Iron Fist is Atif Butt”.

Butt, while expressing his emotions over winning the tournament, wrote, “All of this feels so very unreal, thank you all for everything”.

"Humbled and overwhelmed by all the messages and wishes coming my way", he added.

