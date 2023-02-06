Efforts underway to rollback health card, says Yasmin Rashid

06 February,2023

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab former health minister Yasmin Rashid said on Monday that the incumbent federal government was making efforts to reverse the progress made in the health card.

Speaking to media in Lahore, the former minister said before the government had increased the prices of petrol and diesel and now the people were also deprived of the health facility.

She added efforts were being made to make the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) controversial and said the federal government should have constituted the JIT in the first place.

The PTI’s stalwart said there was a conspiracy to kill Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan and the First Information Report should be registered on the complaint of PTI chairman.

Talking about the government’s decision to hold the All Parties Conference, she said there should be some seriousness in the government circle as the interior minister was busy threatening political opponents.

