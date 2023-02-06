Karachi police interrogate Sheikh Rashid in Adiala Jail

06 February,2023 05:28 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – A team of the Karachi police interrogated former interior minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday in Adiala Jail.

The investigation officer, along with his team from the Mochko police station, reached Adiala Jail and met the AML leader to inquire about the FIR registered against him in Karachi.

The Adiala Jail management said they allowed the Karachi police to question Sheikh Rashid on the basis of the court order. The investigation team left soon after they completed inquiries.

The judicial magistrate of Islamabad rejected the Karachi police’s request for transit remand.