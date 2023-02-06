Pervez Musharraf's funeral payer to be held on Feb 7 at Polo Ground

06 February,2023 05:24 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The funeral prayer of former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf will be held on Tuesday.

As per the sources, the funeral prayer of Mr Musharraf will be held at Malir Cantonment’s Polo Ground. The former president will be laid to rest in the army graveyard near Gate 5 of Malir Cantt.

Musharraf, who left Pakistan in 2016 for medical treatment after a travel ban was lifted, died on Sunday aged 79 in Dubai after a long illness. Senior officials who asked not to be named said his body would be repatriated on Monday, with a burial expected later in the day.

Musharraf seized power in a 1999 bloodless coup and was acting simultaneously as Pakistan's army chief, chief executive and president when the 9/11 attacks on the United States took place. He had been suffering from a rare disease known as Amyloidosis and last summer his family said he had no chance of recovery.

Senior military chiefs "express heartfelt condolences on sad demise of Gen Pervez Musharraf," a brief statement released by the military's media wing said on Sunday.

On Sunday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif condoled the death of former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

Mr Sharif took to Twitter to express his condolences on the death of Mr Musharraf.

President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday expressed his grief over death of former president Gen. (retd) Pervez Musharraf, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president also prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

