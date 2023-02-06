Terrorism spate: All Parties Conference to be held now on Feb 9

06 February,2023

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The All Parties Conference (APC) convened by the Shehbaz-led coalition government will now be held on Feb 9 instead of Feb 7 to discuss a joint counter-terrorism strategy.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced the new date in a tweet.

Taking to Twitter, she said the moot would be held on the new date in Islamabad and that all political leaders had been invited.

وزیراعظم شہباز شریف کی دہشت گردی کے مسئلے پر بلائی گئی اے پی سی 7 کے بجائے 9 فروری جمعرات کو اسلام آباد میں منعقد ہوگی جس میں ملک کی تمام قومی وسیاسی قیادت کو مدعو کیا گیاہے۔ دہشت گردی، درپیش چیلنجز کے مقابلے کی مشترکہ حکمت عملی مرتب کی جائے گی، نیشنل ایکشن پلان پر نظرثانی ہو گی — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) February 6, 2023

The minister said the APC would take up the burning issue of terrorism and devise a joint strategy to counter it. Ms Aurangzeb further said the National Action Plan (NAP) would also be reviewed.

-- Fawad claims PTI not invited --

On the other hand, PTI leader and former federal mininster Fawad Chaudhry has claimed that the PTI has not received an official invitation for the conference yet. He said the party if it received the formal invitation, would then hold consultations regarding participation.