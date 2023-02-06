Senate chairman expresses deep regret over Turkiye, Syria quake

06 February,2023 12:24 pm

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday deeply regretted the losses of life and levelling of buildings as a result of a powerful earthquake that rocked Turkiye and Syria last night.

In a statement, he expressed his condolences and underlined the commitment “to do everything possible” to help the Turkish and Syrian brothers in this hour of trouble. He prayed for the elevation of ranks of the quake victims and speedy recovery of the injured.

“The brave people of Turkiye and Syria will face this tragedy with their traditional determination and endurance. Turkiye has always supported Pakistan in every difficulty," he said, adding that the prayers of the Pakistani nation were with the brave Turkish and Syrian people and government.

Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Leader of the House Ishaq Dar and leader of the opposition in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem also expressed their solidarity with the people of Turkiye and Syria after a devastating earthquake caused losses of life and property.