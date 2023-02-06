PM Shehbaz saddened by Turkiye earthquake, sends condolences

Major quake kills dozens across Turkiye, Syria

06 February,2023 11:19 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday he was saddened by the news of a massive earthquake that struck southeastern region of Turkiye.

“I send my profound condolences and most sincere sympathies to my brother President Erdogan and brotherly people of Turkiye on the loss of precious lives and damage to infrastructure”, PM Shehbaz said in a tweet.

A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkiye and Syria on Monday, killing dozens, levelling buildings while people were still in their sleep, and sending tremors that were felt as far away as the island of Cyprus.

Television images showed shocked people in Turkiye standing in the snow in their pyjamas, watching rescuers dig through the debris of damaged homes.

The quake struck at 04:17 am local time (0117 GMT) at a depth of about 17.9 kilometres (11 miles), the US agency said, with a 6.7-magnitude aftershock striking 15 minutes later.

Turkiye’s AFAD emergencies service centre put the first quake’s magnitude at 7.4.

The earthquake was one of the most powerful to hit the region in at least a century.